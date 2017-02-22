The NBA used to be much more strict about uniformity. Back when Michael Jordan played, he couldn’t play in a million different colorways because the League didn’t allow it.

Had things been a little looser, MJ would’ve hit the court in this “Alternate” sneaker at the old Chicago Stadium. An embroidered heel tab, which nods to the silhouette’s original ’93 run, pops up on the back. There’s also a leather and textile upper and an encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel for lightweight cushioning.

These release on February 25, for $190 on Nike.com.

Images courtesy of Nike