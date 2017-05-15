There were a lot of factors that made Michael Jordan different. His endless athleticism. His genius-level basketball IQ. His sneakers and baggy shorts.

More than anything, though, MJ knew he was a bad, bad dude. Now Jordan Brand’s celebrating that one-of-a-kind inner confidence with the “Wings” Air Jordan I. The gold and black sneaker “is a reminder of Jordan’s understanding that hard work overcomes doubt,” the Brand says.

There’s a silhouette of Mike’s wingspan on the heel and tongue of each sneaker and a unique number on the inside of all 19,400 pairs being released to the public.

Here’s more from the Jumpman:

Jordan Brand’s Wings initiative aims to inspire youth to believe in themselves and promotes the importance of education around the globe. Through partnerships with teachers, mentors and communities, Wings instills the confidence needed to unleash the greatness embodied by the iconic Jumpman logo and the belief that everyone can fly.

The “Wings” Air Jordan I releases on May 17 at select stores.

Photos courtesy of Nike