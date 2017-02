Jordan Brand teased the release of these “OG” XIIIs a few months back, but told us not to¬†get our hopes up. They lied, and that’s fine by us because more and more XIIIs are dropping. Returning in a colorway that Mike actually played, the XIIIs feature a full-grain leather and suede accenting on the midsole.

These release on February 18, for $190 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy Nike