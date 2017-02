Klay Thompson’s evolved into a two-way, multi-dimensional player, capable of lighting you up for a quick 60 or locking you down for a tough 15. It’s that capability that’s inspired Anta to make the “Code Red” KT2. Two tonal reds make up the newest colorway, as well as a hit of white on the shoe’s logo.

These are available now for $120 on Anta’s website.

Photos courtesy of Anta