Sometimes it feels like Klay Thompson’s not even trying. Sometimes he just walks out onto the court and drops 60 points while touching the ball for 90 seconds. He’s effortless.

That ease is the inspiration behind the “Pure” KT2. Anta kept it pure with simple, clean white lines and gray and black accents to pay homage to Klay’s calm, cool and collected efficiency.

These are available now for $120 on Anta’s wesbite.