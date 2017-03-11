Klay’s Thompson’s grandfather devoted his life to the military. Klay and Anta America, are honoring that commitment with the KT2 “Tribute.” The new colorway features camo patterns and a tan upper.
These are available now on Anta’s website for $120.
