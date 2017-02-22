Eighteen teams came out to Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East to battle it out on the hardwood at the Red Bull Reign New Orleans Qualifier. The marquee three-on-three basketball tournament travels to 17 countries to find the best talent in the world. With NBA All-Star Anthony Davis offering teams a pep talk leading into the finals, Team B&C secured the win and punched their tickets to the Red Bull Reign U.S. Finals in Washington D.C. as a potential game-winning shot bounced off the rim.

In the end it was Team B&C’s combination of rebounding and hitting deep shots that put them ahead of the competition. They walked off the court with $2K, four NBA All-Star Game tickets, and an all expenses paid trip to the Red Bull Reign US Finals in Washington D.C.

The Red Bull Reign US Finals will be held in later this summer in Washington D.C. on Friday, September 15th. The winning team will stick around for the weekend to battle the top teams from throughout the World for the Red Bull Reign World Championship.

Photos via Red Bull