Under Armour hit the lab to prouce the all new Under Armour ArchiTech Futurist. The Futurist includes the latest tech from UA:

UA SpeedForm Upper: molds perfectly to your foot to deliver a next-to-skin fit and zero distraction

Compression Lace System: external compression sleeve provides support; center-placed ¼ zipper for a tailored fit and seamless feel

3D Printed Midsole: dynamic lattice network provides infinite cushioning and support

The Futurist will have an extremely limited drop around the world. They’ll be available on UA.com and in major cities like New York, Chicago and Hong Kong. They’ll retail for $300.

