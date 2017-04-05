Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour have released a brand new training shoe and accompanying collection of gear, available for men and women. UA CoolSwitch tech pulls heat away from skin for a cooling effect that helps you perform longer while ArmourVent tech mesh breathes & releases excess heat.

The SuperVent collection features tees, tanks, shorts and leggings. The women’s collection includes exclusive cut and sew styles for tanks, leggings, accessories and more. Price points range from $34.99- $89.99 on UA.com.

The Project Rock Delta Training Shoe is built with UA’s signature Charged Cushioning, helping to absorb impact. It also has extended ankle support for increased stability and deep flex grooves to provide extra flexibility. The Project Rock Delta is available today, for $139.99 on UA.com.

Photos courtesy of UA