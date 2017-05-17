Last week, Under Armour invited SoundCloud artists Goldlink, Leaf, Reese LaFlare and DJ duo Take a Daytrip to host a party in New York City. They took over Astor Place Hairstylists, a basement barber shop in Lower Manhattan as they looked to #ShiftTheCulture.

In front of a packed crowd, they celebrated the launch of the Under Armour Threadborne Shift, the newest lifestyle sneaker from UA. The silhouette’s upper is made completely out of Threadborne, UA’s innovative design that is both supportive and adaptive. It also features suede, a rubber outsole and elastic bands in the forefoot and heel.

Check out the photos above to see how it all went down.