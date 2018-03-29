30 Photos of Basketball Players Playing Baseball

Allen Iverson

It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball. NBA players have been getting in on America’s pastime for years now. Through Michael Jordan, Danny Ainge (played three years with the Toronto Blue Jays) and Tracy McGrady, the diamond’s always been connected to the hardwood.

While those three seriously pursued baseball, there have been plenty of hoopers who have picked up a mitt or a bat during the summer months. Check the gallery below to see who’s hit the baseball field.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Allen Iverson

