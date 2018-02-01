Best NBA Kicks of January 2018

January was full of sneaker heat, ranging from new silhouettes to vintage favorites. PJ Tucker led the way in this month’s best NBA Kicks. After rotating through a few old Nike LeBron sneakers in December, Tucker repped the Jumpman and the Black Mamba this month. In addition to playing in a few retro Js, Tucker laced up the Nike Kobe 4 four times this month. He somehow found a way to get a pair of “MLK” Kobe 4s. Isaiah Thomas followed suit, playing in the “Gold Medal” Kobe 4s to close out January.

LeBron James continued his strong sneaker season with a handful of Nike LeBron 15 PEs. There was the wine-colored 15 that he reached the 30,000-point plateau in and the white and black PE that he wore right after the new year. There was also the “Waffle” LeBron 15 that he debuted in Detroit, as part of the LeBron Watch program. The blue and yellow colorway was a direct callback to the iconic Nike Waffle Trainer, one of the Swoosh’s original models.

One of the Swoosh’s newest models is the Nike PG2, Paul George‘s second sneaker. He showed off the “Playstation” PG2 for the first time this month. And his superstar teammates brought some serious heat to the hardwood as well. Carmelo Anthony has been hooping in the Jordan Melo 1.5 this season, his first signature sneaker. Russell Westbrook unveiled the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 in his hometown of Los Angeles early in the month. It’s his first on-court silhouette. The first colorway, the “Mirror Image,” features references to the Brodie and to His Airness.

Taurean Prince, Kelly Oubre and Zach LaVine pulled out a few crazy pairs of adidas retros. Prince ran with two old Kobes, and Oubre paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with his Kobes, while LaVine brought the T-Mac 1 back. Nick Young got to play in his own adidas Pro Model PEs and Damian Lillard brought the “BAPE” Dame 4s to the court.

Stephen Curry brought the Under Armour Curry 1 back, wearing a black and white colorway that featured a picture of his daughters. Scroll through the gallery below to all of January’s best sneakers, including bangers from Trey Burke, Lance Stephenson, Devin Booker, Montrezl Harrell, Briante Weber, Jordan Clarkson and much more.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images