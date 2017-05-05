-
-
Jimmy Butler, January 2017
-
Mike Conley, March 2017
-
Greg Monroe, February 2017
-
Jimmy Butler, January 2017
-
LaMarcus Aldridge, December 2016
-
Greg Monroe, March 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard, March 2017
-
Joe Johnson, March 2017
-
Mike Conley, February 2017
-
Noah Vonleh, January 2017
-
Mike Conley, February 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard, March 2017
-
Jeff Green, March 2017
-
Mike Conley, October 2016
-
Greg Monroe, March 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard, December 2016
-
Greg Monroe, January 2017
-
Jeff Green, January 2017
-
Aaron Gordon, January 2017
-
Monta Ellis, January 2017
-
Jimmy Butler, November 2016
-
Mike Conley, October 2106
-
Bismack Biyombo, Jeff Green, November 2016
-
Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, December 2016
-
Jimmy Butler, November 2016
-
Jimmy Butler, January 2017
-
Mike Conley, January 2017
-
Mike Conley, February 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard, January 2017
-
Jimmy Butler, February 2017
-
Nene, March 2017
-
Jimmy Butler, March 2017
-
Joe Johnson, March 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard, March 2017
-
Jeff Green, March 2017
-
Bismack Biyombo, March 2017
-
Greg Monroe, March 2017
-
Bismack Biyombo, March 2017
-
James Young, March 2017
-
Mike Conley, March 2017
-
Jimmy Butler, March 2017
1 of 42
Best Sneakers of 2016-17: Air Jordan XXXI
The Jordan Brand family honored His Airness all season long.
The Air Jordan I broke the rules. The NBA banned it, but Michael Jordan kept on wearing it. Over 30 years later, it’s still one of the most popular sneakers ever, flying off shelves whenever it’s released.
To honor the past, Jordan Brand built the Air Jordan XXXI with the I in mind. They even put a Swoosh on the silhouette, the first time an Air Jordan’s had the Nike logo since the I. Also on the upper of the XXXI is the iconic “wings” logo, which hasn’t been featured on a Jordan since the II. Though it has Nike’s Flyweave and Zoom Air tech, which weren’t around when Mike was dominating, the XXXI also has a synthetic leather on the toebox, a nod back to the AJI.
With one eye looking back at the past, the other eye was focused on the future of the Brand. The XXXI’s familiar silhouette was given multiple gradient colorways that popped during today’s NBA. From Kawhi Leonard to Jimmy Butler to Mike Conley, the Brand used secondary team colors on many of their XXXIs.
“I’m sure I’ll have a lot of different options to pick from going forward,” Conley told us before the season started. He was right. The JB fam each had anywhere from four to eight XXXI colorways to choose from, making it an extremely memorable Jordan sneaker.
Scroll through the gallery above to see what Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley, Jimmy Butler, LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe, Noah Vonleh, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Bismack Biyombo, Monta Ellis, Nene and James Young were wearing this season.
Related
Air Jordan XXXI: New Flex
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus