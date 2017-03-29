Blake Griffin and 11-year-old Justice Griffith co-designed a pair of Jordan Super.Fly 5s, which Blake is calling the “Just 5” colorway, that the Clippers superstar will wear on the court, then auction off to help in the fight against cancer.

Justice was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 10. While a patient at CHLA, he’s received chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a bone marrow transplant. Justice is an avid Clippers fan, and he plays both basketball and football.

Blake will wear the “Just 5” tonight, when the Clippers host the Wizards. Then, in two weeks when the auction ends, he’ll donate all proceeds from his #BlakeKicksCancer movement to CHLA.

“This is an amazing cause and I’m excited to be involved,” Griffin said in a press release. “I am lucky for the opportunity to get to know Justice and it was a lot of fun to work with him. He knew exactly what he wanted the ‘Just 5’ to look like, and I can’t wait to show it off on the court and help raise money to benefit CHLA patients like Justice who need help.”

Photos courtesy of BlakeKicksCancer.com