Brandblack teamed up with Nightwing2303 and WearTesters for an all new Rare Metals colorway. The Rare Metals features a jacquard upper and a hybrid fit, low in the heel and mid up at the collar. It weighs only 11 ounces, too.

Nightwing personally designed the colorway, using blues and blacks that he likes. The midsole gradient fade was his idea, too.

When these drop, they’ll come in a special box, with a dust bag and the exclusive Brandblack crew socks, available only through copping this pair.

These will be available at Bait, Blends, Dick’s Sports Goods, Finish Line, Major DC and Extra Butter on May 13, for $140.