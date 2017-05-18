Like the rest of us, Brandon Jennings grew up idolizing Allen Iverson.

Pound for Pound, as we all know, was a beast, securing the ’97 ROY pretty much immediately, blowing past opponents in the Reebok Question. The classic silhouette is made up of premium leather, a rubber outsole and an eye-catching Hexalite tech that provides a cushioned ride. The Answer’s first signature, which just celebrated its 20th birthday, has gone down as one of the best and most influential sneakers ever.

With his ball-on-a-string handle, all-seeing vision and showman’s mentality, Jennings’ game has always electrified crowds. He’s on the floor to get wins and buckets, of course, but he’s also out there to entertain. Since he was 17 and was running the point at the inaugural Elite 24 game, he’s displayed an array of filthy crossovers and dimes. He plays with his heart on his sleeve, talks trash and never backs down, much like Iverson.

When Jennings began the 2016-17 season with the Knicks, he teamed up with Nick DePaula and Reebok designer Xavier Jones to work on a collection of ‘Bockers-themed Questions. Though the special Questions never made it to the court, the concepts are fire.

Jennings, DePaula and Jones came up with a white “Keys to the Gym” colorway, an orange “Mecca” joint in honor of the Knicks and a black colorway that would’ve been worn on the road, called “My Idol Allen.” On the inside of each tongue, they put the names of BJ’s kids and his family’s “Jennings Boys” motto.

Scroll through the gallery above to see what Jennings and his team came up with. And after BJ’s playing days are done, don’t be surprised to see him designing kicks for real.

Related

KICKS Hall of Fame: Reebok Question

Photos courtesy of Nick DePaula