Jordan Brand deconstructed the Air Jordan II, trading its traditional leather for premium suede. Because the II was first released back when sneakers were still sold regionally, the three “Decon” colorways aren’t all sold in the same place. Check out the list below to find out where to cop each pair, besides the “Bordeaux,” which released at select locations in Europe, and the “Mint Foam,” which dropped in China and Japan. The “Decon” IIs are available now for $160 each.
MINERAL GOLD
Blends: Los Angeles
Undefeated: Los Angeles
Darkside: San Francisco
Feature: Las Vegas
Capsule: Toronto, Markham
Livestock: Toronto, Vancouver
BORDEAUX
Bodega: Boston
Concepts: Boston, New York
Social Status: Pittsburgh
Kith: New York, Brooklyn
Crème: Norfolk
Ubiq: Philadelphia
Jumpman: Toronto
MINT FOAM
Jumpman: Chicago
21M: New York
A Ma Maniere: Atlanta
Social Status: Charlotte, Houston
Trophy Room: Orlando
Wish: Atlanta
RSVP: Chicago
St. Alfreds: Chicago
Xhibition: Cleveland
Sneaker Politics: Lafayette
Oneness: Lexington
Shoe Gallery: Miami
Sole Fly: Miami
Photos courtesy of Nike
