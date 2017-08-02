The Bulls revealed their new Nike uniforms for the upcoming 2017-18 season this morning on Twitter. Besides the addition of a Swoosh on the upper right shoulder, Chicago isn’t changing much of their design from last year.

Swipe through the images above to see the details of Chicago’s new Icon jerseys in red, and Association jerseys in white. Both go on sale to the public September 29.

Both new uniforms will be on sale to the public beginning September 29 – stay tuned right here for more. pic.twitter.com/QkROOeOxK0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

