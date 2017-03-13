Curren$y’s collab with Reebok features design elements special to him, including both “Jet Life” branding at the heel and “Andretti OG” logo on the insole, a premium hairy green suede upper with GUM bottom and a hidden stash pocket behind the tongue label.

His sneaker released this past Friday and is currently sold out, but peep the gallery above to see shots of him rocking the shoe, as well as the new Reebok Classic x Mita Sneakers Workout Low.

Photos courtesy of Reebok