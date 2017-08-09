The Denver Nuggets have revealed their updated uniforms for the 2017-18 NBA season. These blue and white jerseys include the Nike Swoosh and are sponsored by Western Union. Swipe through the images above for a closer look at Gary Harris rocking the new threads.

The Nuggets changed their look significantly by moving away from the sky-blue color they have used for the past 14 years. The Icon jerseys are navy blue and the Association jerseys are white. Both will be used interchangeably for home and away games.

Related

Nike and the NBA Introduce Jerseys for the Upcoming NBA Season

h/t Denver Nuggets