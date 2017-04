Two 33 HIs are releasing next week–a “Remix” consisting of a panel of every color of our past Suede 33 HI colorways and a new white, black and gum woven upper version as well. A ROGUE in a white/Jamaican colorway is also dropping, saluting Patrick’s birthplace. Both HI’s will retail at $125 while the MID will be $120 Retailers will carry sizes 5-13 and larger sizes will be available on EwingAthletics.com.