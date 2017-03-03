With the Curry 3ZERO, Under Armour’s trimming the Curry 3 down to give Steph maximum protection and the ability to take full advantage of his quickness. The newest UA silhouette will be on the MVP’s feet during the playoffs. It features a quickness-enhancing stability system and a rugged upper that protects Curry’s ankles.

These officially drop on May 1, but the gold colorway will only be available tomorrow in New York, as Steph just detailed on his Twitter. UA’s teamed up with Foot Locker’s flagship store to host a scavenger hunt for 30 pairs of the gold joints. The special colorway’s never hitting the retail shelves, so it’s important to read up on the official rules.

Keep it locked for more info on the May 1 release date, when the Curry 3ZERO drops for $120.