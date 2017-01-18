When Nike opened their brand new store in the heart of SoHo last November, it marked a shift in the Swoosh’s marketing strategy. They’re now focusing on creating immersive, high-tech consumer experiences. They included a basketball hoop, treadmill and mini soccer field at their SoHo store. Those have carried over to their newest spot, Nike Miami.

Nike Miami is a two-story, multi-sport, 31,000+ square-foot retail experience in one of Miami Beach’s most popular shopping districts. It’s located at 1035 Lincoln Road, featuring Miami-specific design elements that facilitate natural light and create natural synergy with the promenade.

The south and west parts of the building are wrapped in a concrete brise-soleil, cast with waffle iron and Nike Windrunner patterns. This intricate casting filters light to the interior of the store while casting shade outside the building. The Swoosh hooked up with local Miami artist Jessy Nite for a first-floor art piece.

Nike Miami opens on January 19.

Photos courtesy of Nike