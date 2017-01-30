Drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan X, Jordan Brand launches their newest lifestyle sneaker. The Formula 23 pays homage to JB’s past with a lightweight and cushioned silhouette that features a rubber outsole. There’s also a neoprene collar for comfortable fit.

Also releasing today is the Jordan Wings Muscle Suit, rocking the iconic Wings logo and perforated side panels that tap into the brand’s heritage and original 1985 Jordan apparel line. It uses a Nike Dry mesh liner with sweat wicking technology. Check out the gallery up top to see A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Michael Crabtree rocking all the gear–as well as a preview at the “All-Star” Air Jordan I that drops in a few weeks.

The Formula 23 and the Wings Muscle Suit are available now at Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike