Jordan Brand just unveiled a new online database that details every sneaker they’ve ever created. Original shoe sketches, designs, stories and images are featured on the site. There’s also a few hidden gems like some Deion Sanders PEs and a look at the original idea for the Air Jordan VII.

There’s info on every sneaker’s release, pictures of OG silhouettes that are now cracked up and cameos by Spike Lee, aka Mars Blackman. Check it out: The Collection

Photos courtesy of Jordan