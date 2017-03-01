It’s March and the Madness is just a few weeks away now. With that in mind, Jordan Brand is lacing its five collegiate squads–UNC, Marquette, Michigan, Georgetown and Cal–with exclusive colors of the Air Jordan XXXI Low, the newest JB model.

Each school has a different outsole, insole, tongue and heel logo, repping what’s most important to them. For Carolina, the insole has an argyle pattern and the heel of the outsole represents the Tar Heels logo.

Peep the gallery to see what the other squads got and get ready for the March 7 release date to cop your pair.

Photos courtesy of Nike