306 Yonge first opened in 2016, during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. It served as a popup shop, but quickly closed down.

Starting tomorrow, 306 Yonge will permanently stay open as Canada’s first official Jordan Brand store. Here’s more straight from the Jumpman:

In addition to reco6nizing the Class of XXX1 and other members of the community for their pursuit of greatness, the grand opening will also include a series of high heat releases. The exclusive offerings available will be highlighted by customizable product and pairs of the Air Jordan IV, I, and VI to honor the 416. Not only will Yonge 306 be the source for the latest and greatest Jordan Brand products, it’ll also feature Centre 23. This space will serve as Canada’s training hub to prepare athletes with specialized sessions led by Jordan Brand trainers. From Breakfast Club workouts to barbershop services on Get Fresh Thursdays, Centre 23 will both reco6nize and push Toronto’s athletes.

The store opens at 6:23 tomorrow morning. Scroll through the gallery above to see a preview of the space.

Photos courtesy of Nike