Jordan Brand’s coming with some heaters for their Spring ’18 collection. Check out all the release info down below.

Air Jordan 1, February 24, $160

The Air Jordan 1 returns in a remixed colorway that pays homage to the OG Bred release. This time around Jordan Brand’s using soft tumbled leather on the upper, also known as butter leather.

Air Jordan 1 Alternate Royal, March 24, $160

This Air Jordan 1 takes a cue from the remixed Bred colorway featured above. It’s another take on MJ’s favorite color scheme, the “Royal” AJ1.

Air Jordan XVIII, January 22, $225

The white/royal Air Jordan XVIII’s set to drop with an updated leather upper.

Air Jordan XIII, March 3, $190

This Air Jordan XIII colorway is releasing to the public for the first time. It was previously only a friends and family release.

Air Jordan IX, March 10, $190

This colorway and its patent leather accents, another one reserved only for friends and family, is dropping for the first time in March.

Air Jordan X, January 27, $190

This Air Jordan X’s outsole features a nod to MJ’s opponents. The different colors on the bottom of the shoe are “the team colors of his opponents during those milestones” Jordan Brand says.

Air Jordan X, March 17, $190

With with “3.8.95” and “I’m Back” stitched on the left and right heel tabs, this brand new AJX colorway pays tribute to Mike’s infamous fax declaring his return to the NBA in 1995.

Air Jordan XIII, January 20, $190

The Air Jordan IX’s famous “Olive” colorway makes its way to the Air Jordan XIII with this release.

Photos courtesy of Nike, top photo by Joseph Sherman