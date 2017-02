Carmelo Anthony wore the “Ice Blue” Melo M13s on Saturday at All-Star Weekend and his Syracuse Orangemen rocked the “Sunset Glow” M13s earlier this week. Both colorways are releasing in New York tomorrow at the Times Square and Flagship locations for $135 each.

The M13 has a kurim and mesh upper that provides lightweight protection and a phylon midsole with Jordan’s Flight Speed cushion tech.

h/t Sneaker News