It was well over 30 years ago that Michael Jordan made us believe man was destined to fly. His aerial assaults made us fall in love with the game. We wanted to be like him. We wanted to fly.

He was playing the with Bulls of course and had to wear their red and black colors most of the time. But Mike’s favorite color is actually royal blue. And the first Air Jordan I released to the public–the people’s first chance to fly–was decked out in royal blue and black.

In 1985, Nike put MJ on an airstrip in Oregon, waited for the sun to rise and captured the “Royal” Is with an iconic photo. Since then, the colorway has, in turn, become iconic.

The “Flight Guy” photo has now given way to Jordan Brand’s “Flight Guy” pack, which brings the “Royal” Is back, alongside a similar Air Jordan XXXI colorway. It connects the past with the present, from Michael Jordan to Kawhi Leonard.

The “Flight Guy” pack launches on April 1.