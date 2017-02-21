Pepsi took over Daisy Dukes for an Uncle Drew-themed pop-up shop this past weekend in New Orleans. The space included limited edition Drew gear, food and drinks, prize giveaways and music provided by iHeart’s own DJ Envy and DJ Poppa and vintage Pepsi branding.

Baron Davis, who plays Louis in the Uncle Drew series, stopped by, and was joined by Julius Erving and George Gervin. It was announced that Kyrie Irving will be starring in an Uncle Drew movie. That announcement coincided with the launch of the new UncleDrew.com.

Photos courtesy of Nick Diamond, Getty Images