At the inaugural NBA Awards Show, the League paid tribute to Craig Sager by giving Monty Williams with the Sager Strong Award, shining light on Williams’ perseverance since his wife passed away. Williams was given a colorful jacket that Craig would’ve definitely worn.

LCS continued to celebrate Craig’s legacy with a very special lace that was unveiled earlier tonight. The design of the laces is inspired by Craig’s legendary style and love of loud colors and unique patterns.

Check out the gallery above to get a closer look at the laces.

#SagerStrong

Photos courtesy of LCS