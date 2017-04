Li-Ning used real denim on the upper of the newest Way of Wade 5 colorway. They distressed a real pair of jeans and put it on the sneaker, which marks the first time any WoW silhouette has been treated with denim. They also threw in a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

These WoW5s release on May 6, available exclusively online at WayOfWade.com and in stores at The Edition Boutique, Miami, for $160.