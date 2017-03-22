The flag of Chicago has four red stars and a light blue and white background. The three white background areas of the flag represent the North, West and South sides of the city. The top blue stripe represents Lake Michigan and the North Branch of the Chicago River. The bottom blue stripe represents the South Branch of the river and the “Great Canal”, over the Chicago Portage. The stars symbolize historical events, and the points of the stars represent important virtues of the city.

That flag was the inspiration behind the newest WoW5 colorway. The red city sits on the back heel tab and four red Chicago stars & two light blue bars are printed on the insole. The sneaker has a white upper, light blue outsole and red accents.

These release on March 25 for $160 at WayOfWade.com and in stores at The Edition Boutique, Miami