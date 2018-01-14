Mr. Alan’s released a limited quantity of the “Horse Power” Fila 95s in tandem with the “Horse Power” Starter Jacket yesterday.

The colorway draws direct inspiration from the Pistons’ famous uniforms that Grant Hill used to get buckets in. The Fila 95s have Pony Hair trim, a patent leather upper, and a clear ice outsole that features the Pistons Horse flame.

Hill wore the Horse uniform on the cover of SLAM 17, released back in 1997. Though the Filas have sold out, there are still a limited number of Starter jackets available at Mr. Alan’s.