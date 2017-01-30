-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XX9 Low
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Shaun Livingston: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe X Elite, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity, Kelly Oubre: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
Paul George: Nike PG1, Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 7
Tomas Soransky: adidas Crazy Bounce, Terrence Jones: Nike Kobe 7
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D.
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe 1
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Solomon Hill: Air Jordan XIX SE
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Patty Mills: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
NBA Kicks of the Night
It was a colorful night for kicks as a couple of teams broke out alternate jerseys and players rocked kicks to match.
The New Orleans Pelicans wore their Mardi Gras jerseys and purple colored sneakers were in worn in abundance. Anthony Davis wore a matching PE colorway of the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Terrence Jones sported the Nike Kobe 7 “Poison Dart” and Solomon Hill went vintage with a pair of the Air Jordan XIX SE “West.”
In Cleveland, the Cavaliers celebrated Hardwood Classics Night by bringing out their classic orange kits. LeBron James wore the “HWC” model of his Nike LeBron 14 while Kyrie Irving rocked a pair of white/orange Nike Kyrie 3s. Iman Shumpert opted for the retro theme as he donned the Air Jordan XIII in the newly released “Black Cat” colorway.
Other players making sneaker noise on Sunday night included Montrezl Harrell as he played in the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 while Andre Iguodala wore a fresh Warriors PE of the Nike Kobe AD. Jimmy Butler gave the XXXI a night off as he balled in his “Jimmy Buckets” Air Jordan XX9 Low.
Catch out the rest of Sunday’s best in our latest NBA Kicks recap.
