-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1
-
Glenn Robinson III: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Fred Van Vleet: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9, Justin Anderson: Nike Hyperdunk 08
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, Channing Frye: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
PJ Tucker: Air Jordan III Retro
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Derrick Rose, Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7
-
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite, Salah Mejri: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
James Johnson: Air Jordan VI Retro
-
Kris Dunn: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Lou Williams: Peak
-
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 Low
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI BHM
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Nemanja Bjelica: adidas D Lillard 2, Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Rodney Stuckey: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
1 of 28
NBA Kicks of the Night
DeMar DeRozan and new teammate PJ Tucker brought sneaker heat to the Garden,as both players wore scintillating sneakers. Arguably the best sneaker duo in the League, DeRozan wore the NikeiD Kobe XI “Mamba Day” as he hit the game-winner against the Knicks while Tucker rocked both the Nike Kobe A.D. and the Air Jordan III Retro Doernbecher in the same game.
Out in Cleveland, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wore previously seen colorways of their latest Nike signature models, while Greg Monroe of the Milwaukee Bucks rocked another crisp Air Jordan XXXI PE. Staying on the XXXI tip, Monta Ellis wore the BHM model in the Pacers win over the Rockets. Paul George wore the upcoming “Ferocity” colorway of his Nike PG1.
In addition to these models, there was plenty of other fire sneakers on display on Monday night. Make sure to peep them all in our latest NBA kicks recap above.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus