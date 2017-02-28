DeMar DeRozan and new teammate PJ Tucker brought sneaker heat to the Garden,as both players wore scintillating sneakers. Arguably the best sneaker duo in the League, DeRozan wore the NikeiD Kobe XI “Mamba Day” as he hit the game-winner against the Knicks while Tucker rocked both the Nike Kobe A.D. and the Air Jordan III Retro Doernbecher in the same game.

Out in Cleveland, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wore previously seen colorways of their latest Nike signature models, while Greg Monroe of the Milwaukee Bucks rocked another crisp Air Jordan XXXI PE. Staying on the XXXI tip, Monta Ellis wore the BHM model in the Pacers win over the Rockets. Paul George wore the upcoming “Ferocity” colorway of his Nike PG1.

In addition to these models, there was plenty of other fire sneakers on display on Monday night. Make sure to peep them all in our latest NBA kicks recap above.