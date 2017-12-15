-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Kevon Looney: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KDX
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Frank Mason III: Li-Ning Power 4
Patrick McCaw: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 15
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Young Jeezy: Air Jordan VI Retro
Young Jeezy: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Hyperdunk 2008 FTB
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
George Hill: Peak GH3 Monster
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1, Joe Harris: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
NBA Kicks of the Night
The night’s biggest sneaker news came just before the start of Cavs and Lakers game as LeBron James debuted his upcoming Nike x Kith “Long Live the King” collaboration as he strolled into the Quicken Loans Arena. James wore the newly designed version of his LeBron 15 featuring a new strap element as well as a design motif that has royal touches complete with embroidered red roses and metallic gold fleur-de-lis.
On court, James went with his black and yellow/wine gradient PE 15s while teammate J.R. Smith rocked the black/gum edition. Smith also made waves as he followed in Kelly Oubre’s footsteps and rocked the newly released Supreme x Nike shooting sleeve.
The adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 continued to get its fair share of the spotlight as Andrew Wiggins, Kristaps Porzingis, Brandon Ingram and Kevon Looney all rocking dope colorways.
Closing out, Kevin Durant took the court in a cool, crisp colorway of his Nike KDX which featured an all-white upper and a two-toned Swoosh in shades of blue. And Young Jeezy took in the Pistons vs Hawks game in the Air Jordan VI Retro “UNC” before performing at halftime in the “Altitude” Air Jordan XIII Retro.
The rest of the night’s NBA kicks is just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
