NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 08, 2018
In the Mile High City, LeBron James debuted the latest model from his “LeBron Watch” collection as he hit the floor of the Pepsi Arena in the Nike LeBron 15 featuring the classic “Mowabb” colorway. The Nuggets Gary Harris continued with his sick flow of Nike PG1s as he wore a tough black and yellow model while Wilson Chandler went with the “Playstation” Nike PG2.

The Raptors came away with a scrappy 121-119 victory over the Pistons led by a 42 point performance from DeMar DeRozan. Deebo wore both the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the Kobe A.D. Mid en route to his big night. Out in Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball went with a fresh colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix as the Lakers nipped the Magic 108-107.

The rest of Wednesday’s best NBA kicks is just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images

   
