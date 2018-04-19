NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

After getting crushed in game 1, LeBron James put the Cavaliers on his back and racked up 46 points to lead Cleveland to a 100-97 win over Indiana to even their series at 1-1. James wore the “Bright Crimson” iteration of his Nike LeBron 15 which is set to hit retailers on May 3 with a sticker price of $185.

JR Smith also wore a notable ‘Bron model as he donned a bright yellow PE of the new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 12 while Lance Stephenson pitched in 10 points while rocking the “Playoff” Air Jordan XIII Retro. While no official date has been announced, the “Playoffs” are slated to release sometime this upcoming summer.

In Houston, PJ Tucker also rocked the Playoff XIIIs, but it was another pair that had ‘heads buzzing. Tucker made noise as he debuted the upcoming “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV Retro, a collaborative effort between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Tucker wasn’t the only one rocking these Jays in the Toyota Center as Scott himself was sitting courtside wearing his Jordans. In the loss, Jimmy Butler also managed to turn heads as he brought out another fresh PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXII Low.

Despite suffering an injury in game 1, Donovan Mitchell was able to suit up for Utah. And the team is sure glad he did as his big fourth quarter helped the Jazz upend the Thunder 102-95 as he finished the night with 28 points, 13 of which came in the final period. Mitchell continued to wear his tried and true adidas Dame 4s in Utah’s win. OKC’s Big Three all wore their respective signature models in team colors with Russell Westbrook in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Carmelo Anthony in the Jordan Melo 1.5 Retro and Paul George in his Nike PG2.



































Photos via Getty Images