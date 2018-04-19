NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 19, 2018
172

After getting crushed in game 1, LeBron James put the Cavaliers on his back and racked up 46 points to lead Cleveland to a 100-97 win over Indiana to even their series at 1-1. James wore the “Bright Crimson” iteration of his Nike LeBron 15 which is set to hit retailers on May 3 with a sticker price of $185.

JR Smith also wore a notable ‘Bron model as he donned a bright yellow PE of the new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 12 while Lance Stephenson pitched in 10 points while rocking the “Playoff” Air Jordan XIII Retro. While no official date has been announced, the “Playoffs” are slated to release sometime this upcoming summer.

In Houston, PJ Tucker also rocked the Playoff XIIIs, but it was another pair that had ‘heads buzzing. Tucker made noise as he debuted the upcoming “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV Retro, a collaborative effort between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Tucker wasn’t the only one rocking these Jays in the Toyota Center as Scott himself was sitting courtside wearing his Jordans. In the loss, Jimmy Butler also managed to turn heads as he brought out another fresh PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXII Low.

Despite suffering an injury in game 1, Donovan Mitchell was able to suit up for Utah. And the team is sure glad he did as his big fourth quarter helped the Jazz upend the Thunder 102-95 as he finished the night with 28 points, 13 of which came in the final period. Mitchell continued to wear his tried and true adidas Dame 4s in Utah’s win. OKC’s Big Three all wore their respective signature models in team colors with Russell Westbrook in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Carmelo Anthony in the Jordan Melo 1.5 Retro and Paul George in his Nike PG2.

Photos via Getty Images

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death

4 hours ago
6,784
NBA

LeBron James Bounces Back With 46 Points in Game 2

5 hours ago
286
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

12 hours ago
835
NBA

Richard Jefferson: ‘LeBron Is The No. 1 Camaraderie Guy I’ve Ever Been Around’

23 hours ago
1,995
NBA

LeBron James On Game 1 Loss: ‘Now We Know…The Playoffs Is Here’

1 day ago
1,336
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,378

TRENDING


Most Recent

Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

43 mins ago
180

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
172

Report: ‘Forceful Blow’ To Embiid’s Orbital Bone Could Permanently Damage Sight

1 hour ago
502

Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

1 hour ago
554

Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
297