Marvel Comics’ bad-guy-turned-good-guy, the Silver Surfer, inspires this Air Foamposite Pro colorway. Its metallic silver matches the Surfer’s skin, and the Swoosh decided to throw in black across the upper. It has a translucent outsole, too. The Foams have a synthetic molded upper, Nike Zoom units in the heel and forefoot for low-profile, responsive cushioning and a carbon fiber shank.

These drop on March 17, for $250.

Photos courtesy of Nike