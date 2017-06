Nike chucked the Foam’s familiar shell-like upper and gave it the special Tech Fleece treatment. Tech Fleece (see the picture below), the Swoosh’s go-to material for sweatsuits, pops up on the famous silhouette in a dark grey, accented by an icy blue outsole and hits or black and red.

These release on June 9 for $230 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike