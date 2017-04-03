The 1996 NBA Finals kicked off the Bulls’ second three-peat. They beat the Super Sonics in six games, thanks in part to a huge series from Dennis Rodman. The Worm averaged 7.5 points and 14.7 rebounds, while making sure Shawn Kemp didn’t destroy anyone. He averaged those numbers while wearing the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt, his own signature sneaker that was introduced earlier in the season.

The Shake NDestrukt features idiosyncratic offset lacing, a rugged outsole, Air cushioning and a leather upper. These release on April 28 on Nike.com.