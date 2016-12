Bryce Dejean-Jones played 14 games for the Pelicans earlier this year, earning his way through two 10-day contracts to secure a three-year deal. He was killed in May in an accidental shooting in Dallas.

Anthony Davis and Nike are honoring BDJ with this new Air Max Audacity 2016 PE that the Brow will wear. While this colorway won’t be going on sale, the Air Max Audacity is available now.

Photos courtesy of Nike