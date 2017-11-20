Nike has unveiled the all-new Hyper Court, making its debut in five locations in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines. The courts were illustrated by Manila-based artist Arturo Torres and they feature Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The colorful courts provide more than a nice spot to hoop at. Here’s more straight from the Swoosh:

Powered by Google, this content is delivered data-free, including training drills, elevated member activities and the best of Nike global basketball content. For example, videos from experienced coaches relay drills that address power, quickness and versatility tailored to different types of players.

Drop by the following locations to visit Nike’s new Hyper Courts.

1. Titan Love Court in BGC featuring LeBron James

2. Ususan Court in Taguig featuring Kobe Bryant

3. Comembo Covered Court in Makati featuring Kevin Durant Court

4. Scarlet Homes Covered Court in Paranaque featuring Russell Westbrook

5. YCL Covered Court in Quezon City featuring Kyrie Irving

Photos via Nike