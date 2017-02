With their 2017 “BHM” collection Nike’s providing financial support to Nike’s Ever Higher Fund, which was created to bring mentorship, sport and all of its benefits to youth and their communities.

Part of the sales from Kevin Durant’s 9th signature silhouette will go to the Fund. With its white marble and gold accenting, the 9 keeps in concert with the rest of the “BHM” kicks.

These drop on February 16, for $150 on Nike.com.