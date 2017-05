Kevin Durant’s been playing in his 10th signature sneaker for almost two weeks now.

The 10 has a new lacing system that brings your foot closer to the midsole and a revolutionary Flyknit upper.

The “Anniversary” colorway, in Nike’s words: “The multicolor Swoosh represents the first ten years of his journey, while the rest of the shoe is a blank canvas, a story waiting to be written.”

These release on May 26 for $150 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike