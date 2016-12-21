Even though Kobe’s retired, he’s still haunting the game. That’s the inspiration behind the “Ghosts of Christmas Past” 11s. Covered in liquid lime and a translucent outsole, these sneakers come out on December 24 for $220.
Photos courtesy of Nike
