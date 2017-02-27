Though he only played 11 games at Duke, Kyrie Irving’s bond with the school runs deep. He’s showing his love for the Blue Devils with the upcoming “Duke” Kyrie 3. “DU” wraps around the left heal and “KE” on the right heel, finished off with varsity-inspired chenille Swooshes. “My time at Duke taught me discipline and cohesion of a championship-level program,” says Irving, via press release. “I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything, it was a great road for me to take before landing in Cleveland.”

The Blue Devils will play in these tomorrow when they square off against Florida State. Then on March 10, they’ll release for $120.

Photos courtesy of Nike