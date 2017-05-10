For the past few postseasons, LeBron James has completely logged off social media, totally focusing on winning the championship. And each year, he tells us when his “Zero Dark Thirty-23” mode starts. The Swoosh has given Bron a triple black colorway of his signature sneaker that reflects his laser-focus.

The 14 has a supportive midfoot strap, ultralight mesh, and thick Nike Zoom Air cushioning.

This all-black colorway is available now for $175 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike